Unacademy acquires UPSC prep platform Coursavy for an undisclosed amount

-
ALSO READ
Unacademy buys medical exam preparation start-up PrepLadder for $50 million
UPSC 2020: Revised calendar out; prelims on Oct 4 and mains on Jan 8
UPSC postpones civil services preliminary exam scheduled May 31
UPSC result 2019 declared: Here's full list of Civil services toppers 2019
UPSC chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi to have tenure till April 4, 2022
-
Edutech platform Unacademy on Thursday said it has acquired Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation, for an undisclosed amount.
The acquisition will further strengthen Unacademy's leadership position in the UPSC test preparation market, a statement said.
Earlier this year, Bengaluru-based Unacademy had acquired Kreatryx, and PrepLadder (for USD 50 million), besides investing in Mastree, and taking over the custodianship of CodeChef.
Earlier this month, Unacademy also announced raising around Rs 1,125 crore in a funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 along with participation from existing investors, including Facebook.
"As we grow and strengthen our position as the leader in the test prep market, bringing Coursavy on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the UPSC examination category. At Unacademy, we are striving to democratise education in India and this acquisition is a step in that direction," Unacademy Group co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said.
Set up in January 2019 by Vimal Singh Rathore, Coursavy's vision is to make high-quality and affordable educational content accessible to UPSC aspirants through technology. It has live sessions that include daily doubt resolutions, core content classes, mentorship, study notes, evaluation and feedback.
Currently, Coursavy has various subject matter experts teaching over 70,000 learners through their YouTube channel and platform.
The statement said Coursavy educators, including Rathore, will now teach on the Unacademy platform and also provide mentorship to the existing educators on enhancing discipline among the aspirants.
The content from Coursavy will assist Unacademy educators in their live classes and help learners with their UPSC preparation, it added.
"We are thrilled to be part of Unacademy and be able to contribute to the mission of democratising education. Access to the right resources, technology and teams will help us create impact in the lives of millions of learners," Coursavy CEO Vimal Singh Rathore said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU