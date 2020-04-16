UP allows 9 industries to operate at 50% capacity amid Covid-19 lockdown

In the second phase of the lockdown that started from Wednesday, the has permitted 9 industries to function with certain restrictions.

These industries include cement, steel, chemical, textile barring garments, foundries and a few others. The chief secretary of UP, RK Tiwari on Thursday issued an order in this regard directing the district magistrates to make necessary arrangements for the smooth running of these industries. The order says that besides sugar, flour, lentils, oil mills, bready and cattle feed industries, which were functioning in the lockdown earlier, new industries have been added. Paper mills, tyre manufacturing and fertilizer units are also being included in these 9 industries. The common affluent treatment plants (CTPs) in the industrial areas will also function during the lockdown.





However, the industrial units falling in the 'hotspot' zones will not be allowed to function till further orders. According to the chief secretary, the industrial units which have been allowed to function during the lockdown will run with only 50 per cent of their man power capacity. The industries capable of providing food, lodging and other facilities to their workers will do so during the lockdown. However, in case the workers are being brought from outside, the industrial units will make arrangements for their safe transportation.

In the order sent to the officials of all the districts, the chief secretary has stated that only the production units will function and the administrative offices shall remain closed. The industrial units that have been allowed to function will be sanitized in line with the guidelines. All workers coming to these units will undergo thermal scanning. The industries will provide sanitizers, masks and clean water to each of the worker coming to work.