US-based DataCore expands India footprint, to hire more employees

US-based software storage company DataCore, which has acquired MayaData -- a leading independent developer of container-attached storage -- on Tuesday announced to open a new office facility in Bengaluru that would house the combined team of Datacore and MayaData.
The company, which has its second largest global R&D facility in Bengaluru outside of the US, said it is looking at India to drive multiple functions including marketing, operations and being a net exporter of innovation and talent for continued global success.
DataCore plans to hire over 150 people in India over the next two years and have 50 per cent of its global workforce in India by March 2023.
"While we expand our R&D centre in India to a fully functional centre of excellence, we also see the Indian market as a key growth driver for us from a marketing, operations, and talent perspective," said David Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore.
The company said it continues to expand its talent pool in the country and has a comprehensive hiring programme to help drive end-to-end storage defined solutions out of India.
The acquisition of MayaData will help DataCore provide a one-stop shop resource for enterprise software-defined storage needs and strengthen its engineering team in India.
