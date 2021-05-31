Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal buys firm's shares for fifth time in May

-
ALSO READ
Setting up a semi-conductor fab plant: Will India be third time lucky?
Covid-19 pandemic laid bare issue of digital divide: Ravi Shankar Prasad
RBI's disclosure dilemma
Covid-19 deaths: Centre okays assistance to families of 67 journalists
Budget: IT hardware makers urge govt to allocate Rs 20,000 cr under PLI
-
Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Monday bought shares worth nearly Rs 93 crore of the firm through an open market transaction.
This is for the fifth time in May when Shibulal has picked up the shares of the IT major through an open market deal.
Prior to this, he bought shares worth Rs 100 crore on each of the four occasions in May.
The scrips were offloaded by his wife and firm's promoter Kumari Shibulal, on all occasions.
As per BSE block deal data, Shibulal purchased more than 6.67 lakh shares on Monday at an average price of Rs 1,391 per share, valuing the deal at Rs 92.9 crore.
As per a separate transaction, Kumari sold the 6.67 lakh shares at the same price of Rs 1,391 per scrip.
Shibulal and Kumari are both promoters of the IT major and held 0.05 per cent and 0.21 per cent stakes in the company, respectively, as per shareholding data for March 2021 quarter.
Shares of Infosys on Monday ended 0.79 per cent lower at Rs 1,393.65 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU