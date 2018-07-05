JUST IN
US trade dispute escalation could impact air traffic, says Airbus CEO

Retaliatory tariffs by other countries could also affect air traffic

Reuters  |  Montreal 

Airbus CEO Tom Enders (Photo: Twitter)

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday he is worried an escalation in US trade dispute with other countries could trigger retaliation that could impact air traffic.

"Of course we're worried if this escalates," Enders told reporters following a visit with employees at a Bombardier plane factory near Montreal. "If there are retaliatory measures... this could impact air traffic. We very much hope this is not going to be the case."

Airbus has taken a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries jetliner program after completing a tie-up with the Canadian train-and-plane-maker on July 1.
First Published: Thu, July 05 2018. 10:43 IST

