Used car mart Truebil raises $14 million in a mix of equity and debt

Mumbai-based online marketplace for pre-owned cars Truebil has raised $14 million in a mix of equity and debt. The round was led by Japanese investor Joe Hirao, founder of multi-business firm ZIGExN. Existing investors Kalaari Capital, Inventus Capital, Kae Capital, Shunwei Capital and Tekton Ventures also put in money. Truebil runs an online portal to sell pre-owned cars and also offers car loans, paper transfer, warranty, roadside assistance and insurance renewal.
