Using Samsung smartphone? It may be sending your photos to contacts

For those using a Samsung smartphone, this may be unnerving. It has been discovered that some devices are sending the owner's photos from the camera roll without consent.
The issue appears to be affecting the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices. However, it is not limited to these two models, The Verge reported.
The photos are being sent via Samsung's default texting app. What makes the matters worse is that the app does not even show users if the files have been sent.
To prevent the bug from sending photos to your contacts, you may choose to revoke access to files for the Messages app.
