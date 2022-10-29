JUST IN
Several startups in India may lose their Unicorn status, says report
Start-up PickMyWork says will take up 500,000 gig workers in FY23
We bet on startups catering to the middle of the pyramid: Arkam co-founders
D2C meat brand Pescafresh to expand presence in Bengaluru, Gurugram
Indian start-up funding hits 2-year low in Q3CY22 at $2.7 bn: PwC report
PhysicsWallah makes acquisitions to foray into govt job prep, print books
Only 2 Indian startups turned unicorns in Q3 amid funding winter: Report
Why India continues to attract demand for global capability centres
PotHoleRaja: How one start-up is fixing roads the eco-friendly way
D2C footwear start-up Yoho raises Rs 20 cr in pre-series A funding
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Consumer forum fines Amazon for Rs 10,000 for selling knives above MRP
Business Standard

Valuation of startup ecosystem nearly Rs 3 trillion, says Piyush Goyal

The valuation of the startup ecosystem in the country is nearly Rs three trillion, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday

Topics
startup ecosystem | Piyush Goyal | Indian startups

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Piyush Goyal

The valuation of the startup ecosystem in the country is nearly Rs three lakh crore, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

"...the fact that we are probably 110-plus unicorns, about 75 or so soonicorns which are on their way to become unicorns, is truly a remarkable achievement. The last time we did a valuation of our startup ecosystem, it came to about USD 368 billion, that's nearly three lakh crore rupees," he said.

Goyal said there are over 80,000 startups in the country registered with the Industry Ministry.

"We have about over a million people directly engaged by them. Must be many million more who are indirectly involved in the entire startup ecosystem. Over a 110 unicorns," he said.

He spoke about the various initiatives taken by the government to promote the startups.

The government is also strengthening the patent offices and everything is going to be online, he said.

He was replying to a query on what is being done to boost the startup ecosystem, among others.

Goyal was speaking here at an interaction with students, faculty and alumni of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Institute of Design (NID) and others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on startup ecosystem

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 22:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.