Vardhman Textiles third quarter PAT more than doubles to Rs 431 crore

Ludhiana-based Vardhman Textiles on Saturday reported a consolidated profit-after-tax of Rs 431.51 for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The group had reported a profit after tax of Rs 174.85 crore in the year-round period.
Its total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,666.8 crore as against Rs 1,806.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year (October-December 2020), a regulatory filing showed.
However, its total expenses also shot up to Rs 2,097.62 crore in the same quarter, up from Rs 1,588.22 crore in the year-ago period, the BSE filing showed.
