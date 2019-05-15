VCs, PE firms bet big on packaged consumer goods, park $676 mn in 2018

Venture capital firm A91 Partners, an offshoot of Sequoia Capital, is in talks to lead a $30 million funding in Hector Beverages, which sells Paper Boat brand of ethnic Indian drinks. The deal could value Hector at $200 million.

In the last few years, several private equity and venture capital (VC) firms have invested in consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and brands such as Hector Beverages, Raw Pressery, Epigamia, Fingerlix, Nykaa, Bira 91, Veeba Foods, Kapiva Ayurveda, to name a few. In the last 16 months alone (starting January 2018), VCs and angel investors have backed ...