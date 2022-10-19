Vedanta arm Balco wins bid for 900 mn tonne coal block in Chhattisgarh

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that its arm has won the bid for a block in Chhattisgarh.

The company emerged as successful bidder for the mine during the fourth round of commercial mine auction conducted by the government.

"The block is an optimal fit for Balco, given its logistical location," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

Once operational, the mine will provide fuel security, enhance power availability, and further strengthen Balco's operations and performance.

The block has estimated reserves of 900 million tonnes.

was incorporated in 1965 as the first public sector undertaking in the country.

In 2001 the Centre disinvested 51 per cent shares of Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) to Sterlite Industries Limited, a subsidiary of . The remaining 49 per cent is with the Centre.

