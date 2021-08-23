Vedanta makes natural gas discovery in Gujarat block won in OALP round

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's on Monday said it has made a discovery in a block in that it had won in the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) round.

In a regulatory filing, the firm said it has "notified the DGH and Ministry of Petroleum and on August 23, 2021, of a gas and condensate discovery (named 'Jaya') in its exploratory well Jaya1 (earlier Jambusar-Updip-1), drilled in OALP Block CB-ONHP/2017/2 in Bharuch District of "



The approval of the management committee has also been sought.

The block was awarded to the company in October 2018 and is one of the 41 areas awarded to it in OALP-I round of bidding.

The company holds 100 per cent participating interest in the block.

Jaya-1 (earlier Jambusar-Updip-1) is the third well drilled in and the second hydrocarbon discovery notified by the company under the OALP regime.

"Further evaluation will be carried out to assess potential commerciality of the discovery," it said.

