Vedanta's cast metal aluminium production at smelters jumps 16% in Q3FY22

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said the cast metal aluminium production at its smelters stood at 5,79,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current financial, registering an increase of 16 per cent.
"The cast metal aluminium production at our smelters stood at 5,79,000 tonnes in Q3 FY22, higher 16 per cent in comparison to Q3 FY2021 and two per cent as compared to Q2 FY2022," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
The Lanjigarh refinery produced 4,72,000 tonnes of alumina in the third quarter of 2021-22, 16 per cent higher as compared to Q3 FY2021 and eight per cent lower as compared to Q2 FY22.
The total production at Zinc-International for the third quarter of FY22 was 52,000 tonnes, 11 per cent lower compared to Q3 FY21.
There was no production in Goa due to the continuation of the suspension of mining pursuant to Supreme Court judgment directing mining operations of all companies in the state to stop with effect from March 16, 2018.
"We continue to engage with the government for resumption of mining operations," the company said.
At Karnataka, production of saleable ore in Q3 FY22 stood at 1.2 million tonnes, lower by 14 per cent as compared to Q3 FY21 and four per cent as compared to Q2 FY22 due to the impact on operations because of heavy rainfall in the third quarter of the current fiscal.
Pig iron production stood at 2,02,000 tonnes during the third quarter of the current fiscal, higher by 39 per cent as compared to Q3 FY21.
