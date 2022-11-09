Vedanta to plant 1 mn saplings in Odisha as part of afforestation efforts

Mining major has announced that it will plant 10 lakh saplings in as part of its afforestation efforts, a statement said on Wednesday.

The company has pledged to grow 7 million trees across the country, with 3.5 million in Rajasthan and a million in .

The firm has joined hands with the World Economic Forum for the one trillion trees movement.

"Our pledge will be instrumental in combating climate change and achieving net zero carbon emissions," Non-executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Limited Group CEO Sunil Duggal said the company will be furthering its environmental conservation efforts through reforestation, agro-forestry, and mangrove restoration.

