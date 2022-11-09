Vedanta to plant 1 mn saplings in Odisha as part of afforestation efforts

-
Mining major Vedanta has announced that it will plant 10 lakh saplings in Odisha as part of its afforestation efforts, a statement said on Wednesday.
The company has pledged to grow 7 million trees across the country, with 3.5 million in Rajasthan and a million in Odisha.
The firm has joined hands with the World Economic Forum for the one trillion trees movement.
"Our pledge will be instrumental in combating climate change and achieving net zero carbon emissions," Vedanta Non-executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.
Vedanta Limited Group CEO Sunil Duggal said the company will be furthering its environmental conservation efforts through reforestation, agro-forestry, and mangrove restoration.
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:31 IST
