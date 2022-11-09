JUST IN
Business Standard

Vedanta to plant 1 mn saplings in Odisha as part of afforestation efforts

The firm has joined hands with the World Economic Forum for the one trillion trees movement

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Vedanta Resources
The company has pledged to grow 7 million trees across the country, with 3.5 million in Rajasthan and a million in Odisha

Mining major Vedanta has announced that it will plant 10 lakh saplings in Odisha as part of its afforestation efforts, a statement said on Wednesday.

The company has pledged to grow 7 million trees across the country, with 3.5 million in Rajasthan and a million in Odisha.

The firm has joined hands with the World Economic Forum for the one trillion trees movement.

"Our pledge will be instrumental in combating climate change and achieving net zero carbon emissions," Vedanta Non-executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Vedanta Limited Group CEO Sunil Duggal said the company will be furthering its environmental conservation efforts through reforestation, agro-forestry, and mangrove restoration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:31 IST

