Vehicle cybersecurity firm SecureThings raises $3.5 mn in funding

-
ALSO READ
Accelerator fund 9Unicorns charts aggressive investment plan for 2022
Vehicle scrappage policy: Circular economy faces recycling scale hurdle
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Road tax cut under vehicle scrappage policy to be a rule: Nitin Gadkari
RPG Life Sciences hits record high, zooms 51% so far in September
-
SecureThings.ai, a start-up that works in cybersecurity of vehicles, has raised $3.5 million in a funding led by Inflexor Ventures
The pre-series A funding also saw participation from 9Unicorns, RPG Ventures, SAB Holdings, and various UHNIs. From Fund II, Inflexor has, since November 2020, invested in six companies, including Atomberg, GramCover, and Vitra.ai.
The company will use the funding for product enhancement, business growth in India and overseas, augmenting the India and US teams, and sales and marketing.
SecureThings.ai, founded by Vishal Bajpai, provides machine learning-based cybersecurity for all vehicles. It has headquarters in California and a research centre in Pune, India.
“With the increasing automation in vehicles, the sources of attacks are ever-expanding. We realized that automotive cybersecurity is unique; it requires not only a focused solution to protect the supply chain but also to rebuild the current protection stack to work in the challenging environment of an automobile,," said Bajpai.
“Coupled with the large-scale adoption of IoT that is expected shortly and the regulatory push by authorities worldwide, we believe that SecureThings has a huge potential," said Venkat Vallabhaneni, Managing Partner, Inflexor Ventures, referring to the term internet of things (IoT).
“SecureThings is bringing the cybersecurity paradigm from the computing world to the automotive space and addressing threats at each layer of the connected vehicle. There is a global market to target, and we are excited with the traction that the team is seeing,” said Sandeep Singhal, senior Advisor Avaana Capital and ex-MD Nexus Venture Partners.
Key Venture, led by Nidhi Saraf, acted as the sole advisor for the round.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU