Vishal Garg-led Better.com fires workers in US, India in mass layoff

-
ALSO READ
Widow of S Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan issues apology over brutal rule
PNB to clear cheques of Rs 10 lakh & above only after customer confirmation
Vishal Garg-run Better.com to 'lay off' 4,000 people this week: Report
Better.com set for another mass layoff after CEO Vishal Garg's return
Vishal Garg's return as Better.com CEO triggers more resignations
-
Indian-American CEO Vishal Garg-run digital mortgage company Better.com on Wednesday started laying off thousands of employees in the US and India who received severance cheques in the payroll app.
The layoffs were meant to be announced by the company on Wednesday, but one employee told TechCrunch that "they accidentally rolled out the severance payslips too early."
Better.com reportedly planned the layoffs for March 8 but moved the date to March 9 when news of the initial date was leaked in the media.
The company apparently forgot to change the date on its accompanying Workday app and employees reportedly saw severance cheques appearing in the app at 12 a.m. on March 8 (US time).
The mass layoffs at digital mortgage lender Better.com have reportedly started, according to employees and other sources at the company, and the affected workers are finding out by seeing a severance cheque in their Workday account -- the company's payroll app.
According to the employee, the severance cheques arrived without any additional communication from the company.
An estimated 3,000 of the company's 8,000 employees in the US and India are being asked to go.
The earlier figure reported was about 4,000 but it is now "just over 3,000", according to a company spokesperson.
The company CFO Kevin Ryan sent an email to the company, saying they "had to adjust to volatility in the interest rate environment and refinancing market."
"Unfortunately, that means we must take the difficult step of streamlining our operations further and reducing our workforce in both the US and India in a substantial way," he added.
The severance package is reportedly 60 to 80 days' pay, according to the report.
The New York-based digital mortgage lender laid off 9 per cent of its staff -- 900 people -- during a Zoom call three months back that went viral and led to several lay-offs at the top.
In December 2021, Garg laid off nearly 900 employees even after his company, which is a digital mortgage lender, had announced it received a cash infusion of about $750 million from Aurora Acquisition Corp and SoftBank.
At the time of the early December layoffs, Better.com had about 9,100 employees, and several left afterwards.
Ironically, Garg remains at the helm of the company after taking a month-long "break".
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU