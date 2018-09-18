Vistara announces flight tickets starting from Rs 999 in 24-hour sale

Full service carrier will flash sale of Wednesday, with discounts up to 75 per cent.

The 'Fly With The Best' sale would be from 0001 hours till 2359 hours on Wednesday. The bookings would be for travel between September 27, 2018 and April 10, 2019, it said in a release.

"The sale fares are available in all three classes at discounts of up to 75 per cent relative to non-sale fares, starting at Rs 999 for economy class, Rs 2,199 for premium economy and Rs 5,499 for business class, inclusive of taxes and fees," the airline said.

Currently, the airline serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week.

is a joint venture between and