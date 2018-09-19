Infosys vs Rajiv Bansal: All you need to know about the arbitration case

In October 2015, Infosys’s then CFO quit, and one of the reasons for his exit was attributed to his differences with the management over the acquisition of Panaya, an Israeli automation software company it acquired for $200 million.

Bansal was offered a severance package of Rs 174 million by the previous board headed by R Seshasayee. The unprecedented level of severance package, which was equivalent to close to 24 months of his salary, sparked a huge controversy.