Voda Idea offers one-time Rs 49 plan for free to 6 cr low-income customers

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms
Airtel Africa to sell 1,424 towers to Helios for $119 million
Telecom sector headed for second round of consolidation, says report
Bharti Airtel shares fall as key revenue metric miss analyst estimate
TPG's Rise Fund to invest $200 mn in Airtel Africa mobile money biz
-
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday announced that it will provide a one-time Rs 49 plan for free to its around 6 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during this pandemic time.
Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers in the target group will get almost double benefit on recharging their mobile service account with plan value of Rs 79, the company said in a statement.
The scheme, covering 6 crore customers with Rs 49 recharge plan, is worth Rs 294 crore.
"Vi will provide Rs 49 pack free to over 60 million low income customers due to the current situation. The pack offers talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely," the company said in a statement.
Jio and Airtel have already announced relief plans for customers in select segments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU