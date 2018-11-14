Vodafone Idea posts quarterly loss of Rs 49 bn, says to raise $3.5 billion

Limited (VIL) announced results on Wednesday for the quarter ended on 30 September. On a pro-forma basis, the company reported loss of Rs 49.7 billion loss and Rs 120.2 billion revenue.

Reported EBITDA was Rs 9.8 billion. The biggest disappointment was the (ARPU) of Rs 88 that missed all analyst estimates in the range of Rs 95-96.

“In just 75-days of operations, several milestones have been achieved, ahead of expected timeline. We are thus well on track to deliver the synergies envisaged at the time of merger, “said Balesh Sharma, CEO VIL.

VIL’s (Q2FY19) results include results for Idea Cellular up to August 30, 2018 and results for from August 31, 2018 to September 30, 2018 and hence these are not comparable to the earlier periods. The figures for revenue, EBITDA and Key Performance Indicators for Q1FY19 and Q2FY19 are pro-forma figures and presented as if was a merged entity from April 01, 2018.

In the previous quarter, Idea Cellular had posted a surprise profit in the previous quarter riding on a one-time gain from the sale of telecom towers of Rs 2.57 billion and Rs 58 billion revenue.

“Customer migration to lower offerings, led to a 4.7 per cent QoQ decline in to Rs. 88 for the quarter. This, coupled with the loss of 13 million customers during the period, resulted in a 7.1 per cent decline in total revenue, compared to Q1FY19, to Rs. 120.2 billion for the quarter,” said the company in a statement. Idea had reported Rs 100 in the previous quarter.

For Bharti Airtel, ARPU dropped 4.5 per cent to Rs 101 in this quarter. However, the fall was lower than the 7-8 per cent decline to Rs 97-98 most analysts had predicted. The ARPU of Reliance Jio also fell by two per cent but still leads the sector at Rs 131.7, on strong subscriber addition. While Airtel’s subscriber base fell two per cent over the previous quarter to 329.6 million, Jio’s rose 17.2 per cent to 252.3 million. VIL reported subscriber base of 422.3 million down from 435.4 in the previous quarter.

Bharti Airtel reported consolidated net profit at Rs 1.19 billion for the second quarter revenue of Rs 204 billion. RIL’s telecom arm, Jio Infocomm, beat most estimates by reporting net profit of Rs 6.8 billion for the September quarter, and operating revenue of Rs 92.4 billion.

Yesterday, British telecom major Vodafone posted a loss of 7.8 billion euros for the first half of fiscal 2018 due to a loss of 3.4 billion euros on the disposal of its Indian arm and impairment charges related to investments in Spain and Romania, said the company. The Indian arm of the group registered a revenue of 955 million euro from services during the two months.

Vodafone owns a 45.2 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea and Aditya Birla Group owns a 26 per cent stake. Gross debt as at September 30, 2018 was Rs. 1,261 billion and a net debt of Rs. 1,125 billion.

In addition, VIL board is evaluating a potential capital raise of up to Rs. 250 billion (approx. US$3.5 billion), said the company. Promoter shareholders, Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group, have indicated to the Board that they would contribute up to Rs. 110 billion and up to Rs. 72.5 billion (c.US$1 billion) respectively as part of such a capital raise.

The company said, it has the option to monetise its 11.15 per cent stake in Indus, which currently has an implied value of Rs Rs. 53.7 billion. The company indicated that the integration of both is progressing well, on track to deliver announced synergy targets Rs. 140 billion annual synergy, including opex synergies of Rs. 84 billion.



