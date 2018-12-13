Vodafone, Sony tie up to close digital skills gap through Spider-Man movie

and announced a global collaboration to help young people in 20 countries identify their skills and find that match them.



They will use animated flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to introduce young people to Vodafone's free Future Jobs Finder, a gamified digital platform to help them understand their skills and The initiative was developed as part of Vodafone's global programme, 'What will you be?', which has committed to support 10 million young people to access digital skills, learning and employment opportunities by 2022. This skilling programme is live in India and aims to empower youth as they embrace the digital transformation and chart a digital career.

A global digital campaign to support the and collaboration -- leading people to Future Jobs Finder -- will draw on the movie's central theme: That anyone can achieve their full potential with the right skills and support.

Andre Seddoh, vice-president of international marketing partnerships at Sony Pictures, said, "We are so excited about this visually groundbreaking movie, as for the first time, we open up a different Spider-Man universe -- known as the Spider-Verse -- where more than one can wear the mask. Within this world, we introduce Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales, who like many young people preparing to leap into the next stage of their lives, is struggling to find out who he is and what he is meant to be. By teaming up with Vodafone, we can engage with audiences using the inspirational power of this game-changing movie while also helping to connect young people with and free "

Joakim Reiter, director of external affairs at Vodafone Group, said, "Our ambition is to help 10 million young people to access digital skills, learning and employment opportunities and our partnership with will help us accelerate our progress towards this goal by bringing our digital platform, Future Jobs Finder, to more young people who are thinking about their future career. Future Jobs Finder has been specifically designed to help young adults make a connection between their skills and digital careers they may never have thought of. Together, we can harness the power of technology, and the excitement around the movie, to engage with young people to help them realise their potential and play a role in closing the digital skills gap."

Seddoh added, "One of the great moments in the movie is when Peter Parker says to Miles, 'Don’t do it like me, do it like you', and this is what we want everyone to take away from this movie and use as inspiration to fulfil their own destiny."

Since launching in March this year, more than 300,000 young people have completed Vodafone's Future Jobs Finder tool, introducing them to over a million digital job types. The online platform takes people through a series of short tests, developed with psychologists, careers experts and training providers, to identify their skills and interests. By responding to these questions, young people can understand where their potential lies and find live local job opportunities in multiple digital industries which are matched to their skills, as well as access relevant, free