JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

40% tourism firms staring at complete shutdown risk in next 6 mnths: Report
Business Standard

Volkswagen car owners entitled to damages in emission scandal: German court

Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled that those who purchased the vehicles in question are entitled in principle to receive damages

Topics
Germany | Volkswagen

Reuters  |  KARLSRUHE, Germany 

Volkswagon logo
It is a major blow for the carmaker in its home market as it continues to reel from the emissions scandal.

A German federal court judge ruled on Monday that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased vehicles with manipulated diesel engines, a major blow for the carmaker in its home market as it continues to reel from the emissions scandal.

Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled that those who purchased the vehicles in question are entitled in principle to receive damages.
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 14:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU