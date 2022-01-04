Wabtec Corp acquires Masu's rail friction business for $34 million

-
Wabtec Corporation, which is one of the top three manufacturers and suppliers of rail globally with a combined worth of $9 billion, has announced the acquisition of Masu's railway friction business for $34 million. This is one of the first acquisitions in India after the merger between GE Transportation and Wabtec in 2019.
The acquisition, which has received necessary regulatory approvals and is subject to customary closing conditions, will expand Wabtec’s installed base and accelerate growth across its brake product portfolio. "Masu is a strategic acquisition for Wabtec that complements our product portfolio and builds upon our leadership position in the railway friction market,” said Lilian Leroux, President of Wabtec’s Transit business.
“It aligns with our growth strategy to provide operators with innovative, scalable products that increase productivity, utilization, and capacity. We have now state-of-the-art friction manufacturing capabilities on every continent and will better serve operators and car-builders around the world, reducing operating costs while improving performance.”
“We are excited about this acquisition, which accelerates our long-term growth strategy in India,” said Sujatha Narayan, Senior Vice President and Regional Leader for Wabtec in India. Wabtec is currently supplying brake systems on Indian Railways' locomotives and LHB coaches, as well as metros. "This acquisition will strengthen Wabtec’s position as a ‘Made in India’ manufacturer, provide an attractive offering for customers, and open new opportunities for regional and international expansion,” she said.
