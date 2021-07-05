Walmart's Myntra sees 1.2 million customers shop on Day-1 of sale event

-
The first day of Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra’s flagship event End of Reason Sale (EORS) witnessed shopping by over 1.2 million customers, purchasing 4 million products. The Bengaluru-based firm recorded the highest-ever opening day traffic sessions growth for Myntra, at 200 per cent over BAU (business-as-usual).
Nearly 53 per cent of first-time customers came from Tier 2-3 and beyond making their first purchase on Myntra, giving the 14th edition a major fillip. In the biggest ever spike, one million new customers installed the Myntra app, making the most of the day-1 value offers.
“With the largest opening day ever, this EORS is a testimony to how customers continue to place their trust in Myntra and see value in our offerings, as it serves as the harbinger of revival for the fashion ecosystem,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra.
Myntra witnessed about 6x growth over BAU on the first day, with a majority of shoppers placing orders for men’s casual wear, women’s western wear and personal care. Shirts, kurtas, dresses, tops, headphones, bras, smartwatches and handbags saw the highest growth over last June. Men’s Jeans and Streetwear ruled the roost among top categories, followed by Women’s Westernwear and Ethnic wear, together constituting over 50 per cent of the total sales.
During the Early Access, customers purchased over 3 million items.. Some of the top brands that have seen maximum scale are Tommy Hilfiger, Levis, Jack&Jones, UCB, H&M and Flying Machine. Other brands include Nautica, Biba, Vero Moda and Mango.
“It is extremely encouraging to witness such enthusiasm among shoppers for refreshing their wardrobes with the latest and trendiest fashion and lifestyle items,” said Nagaram.
The opening day saw huge demand from customers across regions. Mumbai and Pune are showing the highest growth over the December 2020 edition of EORS. Among Tier 2 and 3 cities Mysore, Mangalore from South, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from east, Shillong and Guwahati from NE, Bhopal and Nagpur from Central India, Ludhiana and Bhatinda from North, Nasik and Udaipur from West zone have been contributing to this edition of EORS. Nearly 53 per cent of first-time customers were from Tier 2-3 and beyond, with the highest number of shoppers emerging from Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun and Imphal, Udaipur, Shillong from tier-2 and 3 cities respectively.
Gamification during the pre-sale period saw 2X the traction than the December edition engaging about 2 million shoppers, whereas 1.6 million customers engaged with Shout & Earn where users invite their friends to the EORS and get additional offers.
The six-day event will end on July 8 and augment the income opportunity for over 18,000 Kirana partners who will deliver to 27,000 pin codes across tier metros, tier 2-3 and beyond.
