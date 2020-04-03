We are fortunate because our goods and services are virtual: Tata Sky CEO

Tata Sky, one of India’s largest DTH operators with 18 million subscribers, is battling the restrictions of a lockdown with a surge in TV consumption. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Harit Nagpal, managing director and CEO on the challenges.

Edited excerpts: How are you dealing with this crisis? On March 7 we had discussed the possibility of a lockdown and how would we ensure continuity of service to 18 million subscribers. The daily sales and the 4,000-5,000 repairs we do every day are not as important as the continuity of service to our subscribers. Therefore, we identified ...