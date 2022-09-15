We are set to conduct the biggest fashion festive sale: Myntra CEO

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer is expecting to conduct its biggest fashion sale event this month. The platform is geared to handle 13,000 orders per minute at peak during its flagship sale event ‘Big Fashion Festival’ (BFF) that kick starts on September 23. The platform also is geared to handle 900,000 concurrent users per minute at peak. Over 21000 Kirana stores will fulfil 80 per cent of the BFF orders.

expects almost 6 million customers will transact uniquely during the third edition of BFF. It has 1.5X more styles compared to the previous edition and will enable a diverse set of over 6000 brands to give value offers and cater to festive shopping needs.

“This is the first festive season in two years where customers are stepping out of their homes and travelling to meet their families and friends. That in itself is a great trigger for consumption,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, in an interview. “We will be creating unique propositions for customers to be able to leverage their needs through the 6000 brands that we have. There are 1.5 million styles that we are bringing, which is 50 per cent over and above what was presented last year.”

is already seeing a hike over business-as-usual days (BAU) days on some of the very relevant festive selections. For example, footwear during the festivals of this quarter grew by 40 per cent.

“Categories like men’s occasion wear saw a spike of 30 per cent versus last year in August,” said Sinha. “I definitely continue to see jewellery as a segment that has gone up by 100 per cent.”

The company said it has created over 16,000 direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities through its partners, in order to cater to the expected surge in demand during this period. Teams that have been strengthened as part of the process include warehouses, logistics and contact centres across the country. This will enable Myntra to cater to the increase in demand across the nation during the upcoming festive season, where 1.5 million styles, will be made available to shoppers.

“Around 2500 of these job opportunities have been filled by women,” said Sinha. “Also 300 of these have been occupied by people who are differently abled.”

For strategic categories like beauty and personal care, Myntra’s selection has doubled versus last year. It has over 1000 brands including Maybelline, Lakme, MamaEarth and D2C brands such as Pilgrim, Minimalist, Renee and Deconstruct.

Myntra will also reach out to customers through its social commerce propositions, Myntra Studio and M-Live by collaborating with leading fashion and beauty creators to guide shoppers. It will host about 350 M-Lives. Brands such as H&M, Nike, Vishudh, Libas, Puma and US Polo Association are participating in these lives that are being showcased by popular creators.

“Our Live-streaming commerce traffic has grown by over 5X and our orders through Live Commerce by over 10X in the last 6 months,” said Sinha.

In May this year, Myntra also introduced an express delivery service that will give shoppers their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase. The firm had said this is unique for any fashion and beauty platform.

“If you look at August, in terms of speed, our delivery speed has improved almost 23 per cent versus last year and our 2-day delivery speed has increased by 67 per cent,” said Sinha. “We are truly making investments in this direction.”