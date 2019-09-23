We have not seen any big impact of slowdown on anything: Flipkart Group CEO

As Flipkart gets ready to launch its Big Billion Day sale next week, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group, tells Peerzada Abrar and Bibhu Ranjan Mishra that the focus is no more about deep discounting or pricing but about solving several of their problems, including credit, local language choice, and installation service.

He says the Bengaluru-based e-commerce major has not seen any big impact on consumer buying behaviour in the recent past despite a slowing economy. Edited excerpts: The consumer sentiment in the country is seen as quite bearish while the ...