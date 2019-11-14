WhatsApp in Dark Mode soon for iOS 13 users: Here's how you can enable it

Dark Mode for has been in the for long but the feature may debut sooner on the messasing app starting with the iOS users.

The iPhone users will be able to run this feature on iOS 13 and the icons in dark mode are in blue and grey colour schemes, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks updates.

Additionally, is also testing a new beta update for iOS users which would bring features like hide muted status update, splash screen and app badge improvements, among others.

WhatsApp's new splash screen would essentially let users see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app on their iPhones. This is also available on the Android beta app.

Last week, WhatsApp has added a new privacy setting, which will let users decide whether they want to join a group on the messaging platform or not.

To enable it, users need to go to "Settings" in the app, then tap Account, Privacy and Groups and select one of three options: "Everyone," "My Contacts," or "My Contacts Except."