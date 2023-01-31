JUST IN
Indian Hotels Q3 net rises five-fold to Rs 383 cr on robust travel demand
Business Standard

Will keep investing in Israel: Gautam Adani after Haifa port takeover

Adani did not speak about his group's recent share sale or a scathing short-seller's report that has pummelled the Indian billionaire's stocks

Topics
Gautam Adani | israel

Reuters  |  HAIFA, Israel 

Photo: Bloomberg
Gautam Adani | Photo: Bloomberg

HAIFA, Israel (Reuters) - Indian magnate Gautam Adani said on Tuesday he would keep investing in Israel after his group took over one of the country's main ports.

He spoke at a ceremony in Haifa welcoming Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot - the partners who purchased the port for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion).

Adani did not speak about his group's recent share sale or a scathing short-seller's report that has pummelled the Indian billionaire's stocks.

"We will transform the entire port landscape," Adani said. "Our intention is to make the right set of investments that will not just make the Adani-Gadot partnership proud, but will make the whole of Israel proud."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke at the ceremony, adding that Adani had told him he planned to increase his investment in Israel "in a big way".

($1 = 3.4720 shekels)

 

(Reporting by Rami Amichay, Dan Williams and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 18:57 IST

