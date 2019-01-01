Will star power of Kohli, Ranveer as endorsers fade away in 2019? No way

This was the year when star power distilled itself into a concentrated and potent mix, with a few top celebrities setting the records in their favour even as the arena expanded to include some uncapped players.

The surprising winner was Ranveer Singh (25 endorsements) who incidentally had just one movie release, the controversial Padmaavat, that too at the beginning of the year! Ranveer pipped the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (24 endorsements), Amitabh Bachchan (24), Akshay Kumar (22), Deepika Padukone (22) and Alia Bhatt (20) to top the charts in terms of the number of brands ...