Wipro launches 40,000 sq-ft new tech innovation studio in Austin, US

IT major Wipro has launched its new innovation studio at Austin in Texas, US, the company said on Thursday.
Wipro said that the new centre, spread over 40,000 square feet, will create hundreds of jobs locally.
"The studio will provide a dynamic collaborative workplace environment with a harmonious balance of diverse work settings and amenity offerings. It will also create a fresh intake of new-age talent for hot tech skills, thereby creating hundreds of new jobs locally and bringing investments from tech organisations starting from the first year itself," the company said in a statement.
Wipro's innovation studio is designed to be a collaborative space of 36 huddle rooms, 12 conference rooms and 330 individual think spaces, energising community spaces and areas for focused collaboration, the statement said.
"The studio will provide our clients a wide range of solutions, with a potential to unlock a world of possibilities for their business," said Srini Pallia, Wipro Limited CEO of Americas 1.
