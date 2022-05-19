Ashok Leyland Q4 net profit drops 58% to Rs 158 cr; revenue jumps 22%

-
ALSO READ
Slew of products, starting with CNG and LNG planned; Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland mulls EV plant; lines up Rs 500 cr for alternative fuel tech
Ashok Leyland back in the black with Rs 6 crore net profit in Q3
Budget has laid road map for long term development: Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland sales slip 2% to 12,518 units in December 2021
-
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 58.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, pulled down by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 377.13 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
The commercial vehicles maker posted a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 9,926.97 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 8,142.11 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 9,429.55 crore as against Rs 7,831.21 crore earlier, with cost of materials and services shooting up to Rs 6,580.81 crore from Rs 5,481.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company also incurred exceptional items outgo of Rs 266.71 crore in the fourth quarter on various fronts, including impairment in value of goodwill and net assets of subsidiaries, loss of valuation of investment and voluntary retirement scheme.
Ashok Leyland said its board has recommended a 100 per cent dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
For the full fiscal 2021-22, the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 285.45 crore. It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 69.6 crore in 2020-21.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the fiscal was at Rs 26,237.15 crore as compared to Rs 19,454.1 crore in FY21.
On a standalone basis, Ashok Leyland said its profit after tax was at Rs 901 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 241 crore in the year-ago period.
Standalone revenue stood at Rs 8,744 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 7,000 crore earlier.
"We have seen recovery in Q4 FY'22 and the overall performance has been very good. The CV industry is on a recovery owing to the improvement in the macroeconomic environment and healthy demand from the end-user industries," Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.
The MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) segment is leading the recovery, riding on the back of growth in core sectors such as construction and mining, agriculture, increased capital outlay for infrastructure projects and pent-up replacement demand, he added.
Light commercial vehicles volumes, driven by increased demand for last mile connectivity, especially from the e-commerce segment, are expected to grow further, Hinduja said.
Looking ahead, he said, "We are keenly following the commodity prices, and the situation on the supply of semi-conductors and hope that both will ease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU