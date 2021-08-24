Wipro to hire up to 400 people in Arkansas, invest $3mn in new centre

-
ALSO READ
Hiring activities spike in Feb helped by digitisation: Report
Hiring outlook expected to be more or less stable in third quarter 2021
Hiring received booster dose in January-March period in India: Report
India's hiring rate recovered from 10% in Apr to 35% in May: LinkedIn
Ed-tech firm Vedantu to hire 2,500 people in next 3 months
-
IT firm Wipro on Tuesday said it will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas, and expects to hire up to 400 people in the next two years in the US state.
Wipro will invest approximately USD 3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service centre, a statement said.
The delivery centre will provide operational services to Wipro's clients across industry verticals, it added.
"Wipro has been a technology leader for decades. With great pleasure, I welcome them to Arkansas. These jobs will help improve the lives of citizens in Central Arkansas, and continue to reinforce our goal of making Arkansas a leader in information technology, Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas, said.
Nagendra P Bandaru, Managing Partner-iCORE at Wipro, said this strategic investment will bring Wipro's innovation, operational capabilities, and organisational expertise to the region.
"We are thrilled to open the delivery center in Sherwood and improve our reach to customers in central Arkansas...This is part of our commitment to enable future expansion, and drive employment generation initiatives for local communities," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU