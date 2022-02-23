Workers start Supertech twin residential towers' demolition in Noida

The demolition of the twin residential towers, Apex and Ceyane of Supertech, in Noida’s Sector 93A, began on Monday, in accordance with the directions by the Supreme Court.

The Edifice Agency has deployed a team of about 200 workers and engineers to demolish the walls of the 40-storey twin towers. The demolition is likely to cost ~20 crore.

“It may take 6-7 months to complete the entire demolition process,” said sources. Also, the cleaning of the debris from the demolition site may take up to 3 months.