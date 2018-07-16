Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR 'Street Rally' scooter launched in India at Rs 57,898

The Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition is built on the same air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, 113cc “BLUE CORE” engine available in the earlier model. The scooter also features 170 mm diameter front disc brake and alloy wheels.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd. said, “Yamaha’s Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition perfectly combines power and style that makes it an aspirational buy."

Yamaha Motors have a commendable line up of scooters that includes Cygnus Alpha, Fascino and the Cygnus Ray ZR and it remains to be seen how the 'street rally' fairs among the Indian youths. The Cygnus Ray ZR Street Rally scooter will be available at all authorized Yamaha dealerships from last week of July 2018.