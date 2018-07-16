JUST IN
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR 'Street Rally' scooter launched in India at Rs 57,898

The Cygnus Ray ZR 'Street Rally' scooter will be available at all authorized Yamaha dealerships from last week of July 2018

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd added a new ‘Street Rally’ edition to their line-up of Cygnus Ray ZR scooter series. The scooter priced at Rs. 57,898 (ex-showroom Delhi) draws design inspiration from Yamaha's illustrious line-up of Ray-Z scooters and comes with new graphics to enhance the appeal.

 

The new ‘Street Rally’ edition comes in two different colours – Rally Red and Racing Blue. The scooter has a newly-designed front-fairing commonly known as the wing-style fairing that plays an essential part in wind deflection. While the effectiveness of the same remains to be seen, it sure adds a sporty appeal to the mid-range scooter.

 

The overall design features a ‘Knuckle Guard’ to protect from windblasts on the handle grip and a movable front fender for mud splatter. The 113cc scooter comes with a ‘Rising Air Tail’ along with sporty mirrors and a fully digital meter. Yamaha claims that a ‘roller rocker arm’ present in the scooter reduces horsepower loss.

 

The Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition is built on the same air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, 113cc “BLUE CORE” engine available in the earlier model. The scooter also features 170 mm diameter front disc brake and alloy wheels.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd. said, “Yamaha’s Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition perfectly combines power and style that makes it an aspirational buy."

Yamaha Motors have a commendable line up of scooters that includes Cygnus Alpha, Fascino and the Cygnus Ray ZR and it remains to be seen how the 'street rally' fairs among the Indian youths. The Cygnus Ray ZR Street Rally scooter will be available at all authorized Yamaha dealerships from last week of July 2018.

 


First Published: Mon, July 16 2018. 18:49 IST

