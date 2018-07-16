Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR 'Street Rally' scooter launched in India at Rs 57,898

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd added a new ‘Street Rally’ edition to their line-up of Cygnus Ray ZR scooter series. The scooter priced at Rs. 57,898 (ex-showroom Delhi) draws design inspiration from Yamaha's illustrious line-up of Ray-Z scooters and comes with new graphics to enhance the appeal.
The new ‘Street Rally’ edition comes in two different colours – Rally Red and Racing Blue. The scooter has a newly-designed front-fairing commonly known as the wing-style fairing that plays an essential part in wind deflection. While the effectiveness of the same remains to be seen, it sure adds a sporty appeal to the mid-range scooter.
The overall design features a ‘Knuckle Guard’ to protect from windblasts on the handle grip and a movable front fender for mud splatter. The 113cc scooter comes with a ‘Rising Air Tail’ along with sporty mirrors and a fully digital meter. Yamaha claims that a ‘roller rocker arm’ present in the scooter reduces horsepower loss.
