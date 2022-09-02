Yamuna Kumar Chaubey gets charge of NHPC chairman and managing director

State-owned giant on Thursday said that its Director (Technical) Yamuna Kumar Chaubey has been given the charge of Chairman and Managing Director for three months beginning September 1.

Abhay Kumar Singh ceased to be the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company with effect from August 31, 2022, upon attaining the age of superannuation, a BSE filing said.

Further, it said that the power ministry in its letter dated August 31 conveyed the decision of the competent authority to assign the charge of CMD to Chaubey for a period of three months from September 1, 2022 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Chaubey, 59, is a graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur. He joined Limited in 1985 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at 540 MW Chamera Hydro-Electric Project, now Chamera-I Power Station, Himachal Pradesh.

At present, Chaubey is Director (Technical) in and is also holding the additional charge of Director (Personnel), NHPC.

He is also serving as Chairman on the board of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd and appointed as nominee director on the boards of Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited and Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd from October 1, 2020 and June 1, 2021 respectively.

Working for more than 37 years in various departments, including contracts, design & engineering, and construction projects of NHPC in various capacities, he possesses experience in all aspects of development of a hydro-project from concept to commissioning and has contributed to the growth of NHPC, the company said.

