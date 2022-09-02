JUST IN
Yamuna Kumar Chaubey gets charge of NHPC chairman and managing director
TPG weighing majority stake sale in Fourth Partner Energy: Report
Reckitt CEO resign on personal grounds; Durante to hold fort in interim
Aurobindo Pharma's arm to invest around Rs 300 cr for capacity expansion
IndiGo plane enroute to Udaipur suffers engine vibrations; returns to Delhi
Hero MotoCorp total sales jumps 1.92% to 462,608 units in August
LIC intends to raise market share in non-participating biz: Chairman
Mike Frank elevated as CEO of UPL Ltd, to be a member of board of directors
Zee is in talks with CCI to get approval for merger with Sony Entertainment
SBI slashes India's FY23 growth forecast to 6.8% on way-below Q1 numbers
You are here: Home » Companies » News
TPG weighing majority stake sale in Fourth Partner Energy: Report
Business Standard

Yamuna Kumar Chaubey gets charge of NHPC chairman and managing director

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said that its Director (Technical) Yamuna Kumar Chaubey has been given the charge of Chairman and Managing Director for three months beginning September 1.

Topics
NHPC | hydro power

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

nhpc
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said that its Director (Technical) Yamuna Kumar Chaubey has been given the charge of Chairman and Managing Director for three months beginning September 1.

Abhay Kumar Singh ceased to be the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company with effect from August 31, 2022, upon attaining the age of superannuation, a BSE filing said.

Further, it said that the power ministry in its letter dated August 31 conveyed the decision of the competent authority to assign the charge of CMD to Chaubey for a period of three months from September 1, 2022 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Chaubey, 59, is a graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur. He joined NHPC Limited in 1985 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at 540 MW Chamera Hydro-Electric Project, now Chamera-I Power Station, Himachal Pradesh.

At present, Chaubey is Director (Technical) in NHPC and is also holding the additional charge of Director (Personnel), NHPC.

He is also serving as Chairman on the board of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd and appointed as nominee director on the boards of Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited and Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd from October 1, 2020 and June 1, 2021 respectively.

Working for more than 37 years in various departments, including contracts, design & engineering, and construction projects of NHPC in various capacities, he possesses experience in all aspects of development of a hydro-project from concept to commissioning and has contributed to the growth of NHPC, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on NHPC

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 00:04 IST

`
.