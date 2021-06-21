Yogi Adityanath assures Samsung of all help to carry out business in UP

-
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured a Samsung delegation all help in carrying out business activities in the state.
A delegation of Samsung led by CEO Ken Kang (India and South-West Asia) met the Chief Minister on Sunday evening and apprised him of the company's business activities in the state.
Yogi Adityanath said investors and companies of the country and from abroad were enthusiastic about setting up industries in the state.
An official release by the state government said, "The delegation told Yogi Adityanath that its Noida-based unit had emerged as the biggest mobile manufacturing and exporting unit in the country due to the Centre's production-linked incentive policy."
It may be pointed out that Samsung has relocated its display manufacturing unit from China to India after the Covid-19 pandemic. The unit has been relocated to Noida.
The Samsung delegation appreciated the state government's decision to allow business activity even during the corona curfew period.
The delegates also appreciated the state government's efforts to fight the second wave of the pandemic.
Samsung had donated one million US dollars to the state government during the pandemic along with oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and syringes.
--IANS
amita/dpb
