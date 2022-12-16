YouTube Music may soon allow users the ability to create custom radio

-
-
Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music might soon allow users the ability to create a custom radio.
Currently, it already lets users customise their current queue by familiarity, genre, mood, energy level, and more directly from the Now Playing screen.
According to 9to5Google, some YouTube Music users are seeing "Create a radio" in the main feed as a part of a limited rollout.
An experience similar to YouTube Music's initial setup process will appear next to allow users to "tune your music".
After users have made their selections, YouTube Music will give them three "Song selection" options -- Familiar, Blend, and Discover.
Similarly, "Filters" will include -- Popular, Deep cuts, New releases, Pump-up, Chill, Upbeat, Downbeat, and Focus, according to the report.
In July, YouTube Music tested a new feature -- Dynamic queue, which helped get queue and radio updates based on users listening behaviour.
YouTube Music will change the playback queue if users skip to a new track while still halfway through the current song.
Moreover, in June, YouTube Music's web app added a new feature that allowed users to manage songs in bulk more easily, particularly when adding them to specific playlists.
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:36 IST
