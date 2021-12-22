Zee Entertainment finalises deal with Sony's India unit to merge services

-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Sony's India unit and its local rival, Zee Entertainment, have finalised a deal to merge television channels, film assets and streaming platforms, Zee said on Wednesday.
Zee has also approved the appointment of Punit Goenka as chief executive officer of the merged company.
