SADA acquires ByteWave Digital, strengthens partnership with Google Cloud

SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and Premier Partner, on Tuesday, announced its acquisition of ByteWave Digital, a Partner committed to providing innovative and scalable technology solutions and services to help businesses of all sizes unlock the power of the cloud.

ByteWave Digital maintains its global delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram and Pune, India. With this acquisition, SADA will expand its business into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market and add approximately fifty technical experts to SADA's global team, furthering its promise to put to work for its customers across the globe. ByteWave Digital is an innovative technology services provider helping customers adopt, build, migrate, and run, enterprise business solutions on Google Cloud and Google Workspace. As a fully-owned subsidiary of SADA, ByteWave Digital will become SADA India, integrating its professional services, engineering, and support for 24-hour assistance to qualified customers worldwide. "SADA and ByteWave Digital have had a very successful partnership providing support and services to customers over the last several years. This acquisition is the natural next step in our strategic relationship," said Dana Berg, COO at SADA. "ByteWave's obsession with customer service and customer experience, along with SADA's track record of delivering impactful solutions that create long-lasting value for our clients, will further strengthen the ability of our global customers to maximize the power of Google Cloud." An award-winning Google Cloud Partner with multiple specializations, SADA mobilizes Google Cloud to meet any business objective head-on, no matter the challenge. Whether to boost productivity and collaboration, accelerate innovation, increase efficiency and agility, build cloud-native applications, better protect businesses from cyber threats, or make the most of its data, SADA understands the technology through and through to help execute their most ambitious strategies. "As SADA's partner, ByteWave experienced tremendous success and growth from a boutique app development company to one of India's best Google Cloud partners. And now, I am excited to go all-in with SADA to generate new opportunities for our mutual customers on Google Cloud!" said Biju Chandrasekharan, President and CEO of ByteWave Digital. "And when it comes to Google Cloud, SADA is a must-have. We're absolutely thrilled to be a part of the SADA's global expansion and play a significant role in the APAC market.

