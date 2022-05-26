Page Industries Q4 net jumps 65% to Rs 190.5 cr, revenue rises 26%

-
ALSO READ
Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Q3 profit rises 13.6% to Rs 174.6 cr
Apparel retail stocks in focus on recovery gains led by easing of curbs
India, Japan are on same page on Ukraine, says Japanese official
Gautam Adani now world's 6th-richest; pips Google founders Page, Brin
Led by Musk, world's 10 richest men add $402 bn to their net worth in 2021
-
Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 64.86 per cent in net profit at Rs 190.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 115.56 crore during the January-March period a year ago, Page Industries Ltd (PIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was up 26.15 per cent to Rs 1,111.11 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 880.76 crore in the year-ago period.
PIL's total expenses were at Rs 870.04 crore, up 18.58 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 733.69 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.
For the fiscal year ended March 2022, PIL's net profit jumped 57.53 per cent to Rs 536.53 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 340.58 crore in the previous fiscal.
Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,886.46 crore in 2021-22. This is 37.18 per cent higher than Rs 2,832.96 crore in the year-ago period.
The board of directors of PIL at its meeting held on Thursday declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 70 per equity share for FY 2021-22.
Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the Indian market.
Shares of Page Industries Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs 42,456.80 in the afternoon on BSE, up 2.59 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU