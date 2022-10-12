JUST IN
India halts cough syrup production at Maiden Pharma linked to Gambia deaths
MCA approves demerger of NMDC steel plant in Chhattisgarh from NMDC
Preliminary report suggests lapse in manufacturing process at Maiden Pharma
Govt fines Ramban Tunnel contractor Rs 8.5 cr for collapse that killed 10
Attrition in IT companies likely to stay at 20% over recession fears
India's green energy firms join hands to develop carbon-credit market
Adani Data Networks gets unified licence for full fledge telecom services
Delta Air Lines says it's investing $60 million in air taxi developer
IndiGo to operate wide body planes for first time ever in next few months
Start-up EV makers allege partial treatment, halt of FAME subsidies
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India halts cough syrup production at Maiden Pharma linked to Gambia deaths
Business Standard

Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures merger to escalate race for ads, content

Once Zee and Sony are merged, the new company will compete with Disney Star and Viacom18 for a larger share of advertising revenue and more content, according to media experts

Topics
ZEEL | Sony Pictures Networks | disney

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OTT
With a combined audience of 26.7 per cent, Zee and Sony are likely to overtake Disney Star in the broadcast segment

The merging of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd, which received approval from the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) last week, is anticipated to escalate competition in India's media and entertainment sector, reported Livemint.

Once Zee and Sony are merged, according to media experts and analysts, the new company will compete with Disney Star and Viacom18 for a larger share of advertising revenue and in luring more and more content creators to work with them.

With a combined audience of 26.7 per cent, Zee and Sony are likely to overtake Disney Star in the broadcast segment (where it currently ranks first with 20 per cent) and compete with Viacom18 to win the rights to more sports properties to expand its portfolio. The digital rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) are held by Viacom18 for five years beginning in 2023.

A media buyer told Livemint on the condition of anonymity, that it is a complete win-win for Zee and Sony who will be able to leverage each other’s strengths and share multiple synergies in terms of ad revenue and sales.

The combined TV viewership share of 26.7 per cent across almost 75 channels should lead to higher ad sales. Elara Capital Ltd., a global firm that focuses on emerging markets, predicts that the combined ZEEL SPN firm will control a market share of 27 per cent in terms of ad revenue, roughly on par with Disney Star's 26.5 per cent. In FY22, ZEEL recorded revenue from advertising of Rs 4,396.5 crore.

The media buyer further said that apart from the deals with advertisers, the merger would be able to display better bargaining power with distributors such as MSOs (multi-system operators) and DTH (direct-to-home) operators.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ZEEL

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 12:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.