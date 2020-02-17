Zee5 to launch short video app, take on TikTok in fight for market share

Over-the-top (OTT) streaming service Zee5 will soon become the first in the country to launch a short video app, taking on ByteDance’s TikTok. Timed just after the India debut of Disney+, which is slated for March-end on Hotstar, the move is aimed at increasing engagement and users, top executives at Zee5 said.

The initiative is also in line with what Punit Goenka, managing director, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, had talked earlier about taking the broadcaster’s digital business to the next level. Zee5 has earmarked capital expenditure in excess of Rs 100 crore over ...