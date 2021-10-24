Zoho to start co for R&D for critical know-how in manufacturing sector

-
With a majority of technology in the manufacturing sector in India being imported and lacking critical know-how, Zoho, a major technology company, is setting up a company to focus on research and development in the sector in Kongu region of Tamil Nadu, a top official has said.
There was a need to bring in import substitution and develop high-end technology at the regional level for the benefit of the manufacturing sector, Zoho Co-founder and CEO, Sridhar Vembu told reporters here.
Stating that the manufacturing sector, like textile, motor and pumps, battery for electric vehicles and machine tools, was importing machines and technology, Sridhar said that Zoho will form a company and invest Rs 50 to 100 crore, with a matching investment from local industries in eight sectors.
By developing the critical know-how and import substitution for all the industries, not only the region, eight western Tamil Nadu districts, will become high wage economy but also the entire state, he claimed.
The company would be set up in another three months and start R & D work by setting up a laboratory and identify the problem being faced by the industries, so that research work can be started, he said.
