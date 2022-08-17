JUST IN
We back companies where tech is an enabler, not the hero: C4D Partners CEO
Unicorn status to WeWork co-founder's real estate startup 'Flow' pre-launch
Changing customer behaviour helps establish new age e-commerce models
EnKash: Powering India's SMEs and start-ups with a suite of corporate cards
Wealth management platform Dezerv raises $21mn in series A led by Accel
Fintech start-up Credit Fair raises $10 million in debt and equity
Exponent Energy partners Altigreen to bring rapid charging for electric-CVs
B2B SaaS start-up WebEngage raises $20 mn in Series B funding round
PriceLabs raises $30 mn from Summit Partners, plans to accelerate hiring
Family offices bet bigger on start-ups, opt for direct investments
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Indian venture debt platform 8vdX expands to UK, Singapore and Australia
Telecom user base grows to 1.17 bn with Jio taking lead in new addition
Business Standard

Zomato-backed Shiprocket raises $33.5 mn, becomes India's 106th unicorn

The logistics technology platform was valued at around $1.2 billion with the fresh round of funding

Topics
Startup

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket
Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket

Zomato-backed logistics technology platform Shiprocket on Wednesday became India's 106th unicorn after raising $33.5 million (about Rs 270 crore) in a funding round co-led by Temasek and Lightrock India.

Shiprocket was valued at around $1.2 billion with the fresh round of funding.

The fresh funds will help Shiprocket extend its operating system by building newer software and intelligence products along with deepening its capability on the fulfilment and same-day delivery experience, it said in a statement.

The Series E2 funding round also saw participation from existing investors, Bertelsmann India Investments, March Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, PayPal Ventures and Huddle.

"This investment will help accelerate our roadmap and will also help us bring world-class e-commerce experiences to every direct commerce retailer in India," said Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Shiprocket.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket delivers packets to more than 66 million consumers annually and is growing 3 times year on year.

Last month, Shiprocket acquired omnichannel commerce company Arvind Internet Limited's technology business called 'Omuni' for Rs 200 crore in a stock and cash deal.

The deal will leverage both companies' technology and resources to enable quick, efficient, hassle-free deliveries from the closest store/warehouse in a larger D2C commerce enablement segment,, Shiprocket said in a statement.

In June, Shiprocket acquired a majority stake in Pickrr, an ecommerce software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for D2C brands and SME e-tailers for around $200 million (nearly Rs 1,560 crore).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Startup

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 22:38 IST

`
.