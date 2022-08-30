Zomato launches 'intercity legends', now order from anywhere in India

-
From biryani from the Land of Nizams and Kolkata’s spongy sandesh to Lucknow’s juicy kebabs, Zomato is ‘tasting’ the waters with its Intercity Legends. Its new intercity service launched on Tuesday allows foodies to order popular authentic dishes from across the country and have them delivered to their doorstep the following day.
The restaurant aggregator will pilot the initiative in Gurugram and South Delhi.
“Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology (tech) preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives. Once you receive your order, you can microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food, just like any other dish out of the refrigerator,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer, in a blog.Also Read: Zomato to focus on food delivery, Hyperpure and quick commerce: Chairman
Goyal in his blog said, with the new launch of Intercity Legends, no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur.
By leveraging Zomato’s vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food tech, and insights into what our customers love, iconic dishes will be delivered from across India to users, read the blog.
Zomato will not be the first one to attempt delivery of food, intercity. There are niche start-up platforms that have been doing this for some time, such as JustMyRoots, which is delivering to international destinations.
Tastes2plate is another platform that allows people to order from any of the cities.
According to media reports, Tastes2plate delivers within 12 hours of placing an order and also makes sure the food is not ruined in transit. The company also does not charge extra for intercity delivery.
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 20:59 IST