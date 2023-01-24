Zomato rebranding, not shutting down 10-min delivery service: Official

-
-
Zomato is rebranding Instant, its ten-minute food delivery service, and not shutting it down, a company spokesperson said.
The statement has come amid reports claiming that the company was planning to close Instant, launched less than a year ago, owing to tough market conditions.
However, the spokesperson clarified that it was working on a new menu for the service.
"Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision," the spokesperson said.
The food aggregator had launched Instant in March 2022.
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 16:13 IST
