Jio announces largest-ever launch of 'True 5G' services across 50 cities

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the roll out of its 5G services across 50 cities, terming it the largest-ever launch of these services.
According to Jio statement, these cities are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Kerala.
Other States include Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
With this, Jio users across 184 cities are now experiencing 5G services, the telco's statement said.
"Reliance Jio today announced the largest-ever launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities," the company said.
Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.
"We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world," Jio spokesperson said.
The cities include Chittoor, Ongole, Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh); Nagaon (Assam); Bilaspur, Korba (Chhattisgarh); Panaji (Goa); Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak (Haryana); Hassan, Mandya (Karnataka) among others.
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:35 IST
