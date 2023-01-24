JUST IN
Poonawalla Fincorp stock jumps over 6% on strong quarterly results
Maruti Suzuki begins probe into alleged purchasing dept wrongdoings
Sentiment in realty sector drops in Dec qtr but remains positive: Report
Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 mn stake in top REIT: Report
Property data start-up Landeed raises $8.3mn in seed round funding
Maruti Suzuki probing allegations of malpractices by executives: Report
Tata Motors reducing discounts on trucks to improve margins: Report
India bluechips to shift to world's fastest settlement cycle T+1 this week
Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells staff job cuts avoided 'much worse' issues
Urination case: AICCA seeks rollback of derostering of Air India crew
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Poonawalla Fincorp stock jumps over 6% on strong quarterly results
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jio announces largest-ever launch of 'True 5G' services across 50 cities

With this, Jio users across 184 cities are now experiencing 5G services, the telco's statement said

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G | 5G network

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jio
Photo: PTI

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the roll out of its 5G services across 50 cities, terming it the largest-ever launch of these services.

According to Jio statement, these cities are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Kerala.

Other States include Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With this, Jio users across 184 cities are now experiencing 5G services, the telco's statement said.

"Reliance Jio today announced the largest-ever launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities," the company said.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

"We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world," Jio spokesperson said.

The cities include Chittoor, Ongole, Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh); Nagaon (Assam); Bilaspur, Korba (Chhattisgarh); Panaji (Goa); Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak (Haryana); Hassan, Mandya (Karnataka) among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.