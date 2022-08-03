JUST IN
Zomato says 'not privy' to shareholders' plan as Uber sells 7.8% stake
Adani Group, RIL to set up biogas plants at Rs 500-600 cr investment each
Tata Steel Europe: A tale of 2 plants and their transition to green future
Airtel to start 5G rollout in Aug; inks pacts with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung
Fintech platform BharatPe appoints Nalin Negi as new CFO amid IPO plans
DRI detects customs duty evasion of Rs 2,217 cr by Vivo Mobile India
ICICIdirect acquires investor community-based networking platform Multipie
PwC India completes acquisition of Salesforce consulting firm Venerate
Swiggy allows employees to work outside company to make more money
Amazon expands partnership with Railways for deliveries in festive season
You are here: Home » Companies » News
VECV reports bus sales rising, sees chip crisis easing in 3 months
Business Standard

Zomato shares close on a flat note after falling sharply in early trade

In morning trade, the stock had slumped 9.62 per cent to Rs 50.25 on the BSE. Later, it recovered most of the lost ground and ended at Rs 55.40 apiece, lower by 0.36 per cent.

Topics
Zomato | Uber | BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Zomato ended flat on Wednesday after falling sharply in morning trade amid reports that ride-hailing app Uber is selling its entire holding in the food delivery company.

In morning trade, the stock had slumped 9.62 per cent to Rs 50.25 on the BSE. Later, it recovered most of the lost ground and ended at Rs 55.40 apiece, lower by 0.36 per cent.

On the NSE, it settled at Rs 55.40 apiece, a decline of 0.27 per cent after falling 6.84 per cent to Rs 51.75 in early trade.

Uber is selling its entire holding in Indian food delivery company Zomato for at least USD 373 million (about Rs 2,939 crore) through a block deal of shares, merchant banking sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the offer price range for the deal to be carried out on Wednesday will be between Rs 48-54 per share.

At the lower end of the band, which is a 13.6 per cent discount to Tuesday's close, the total money to be raised through the sale comes at Rs 2,939 crore, sources said.

Shares of Zomato on Tuesday had jumped nearly 20 per cent to Rs 55.60 on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Zomato

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 18:55 IST

`
.