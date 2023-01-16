91 tech companies lay off over 24,000 employees in first 15 days of January

JUST IN
The number of layoffs reached its nadir in November, which saw 51,489 tech workers lose their jobs

Tech companies | layoff | IT layoffs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

lay-offs
Cars24 is just one among a growing list of start-ups like Vedantu, Unacademy and Meesho and others, which have fired employees recently.

The year 2023 began on a bad note for tech workers globally and 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month, signalling worse days ahead.

About 24,151 tech workers lost their jobs, dominated by companies like Amazon, Salesforce, Coinbase and others, according to layoff tracking website Layoffs.fyi.Crypto lending exchange Crypto.com last week announced that the company will reduce its global workforce by approximately 20 per cent amid ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events.

In India, companies like Ola (which fired 200 employees), voice automated startup Skit.ai, dominated the headlines in January.In December last year, over 17,000 tech employees were shown the door.

According to the website which has been tracking job losses since the start of the pandemic, 153,110 workers were let go in 2022, led by companies like Meta, Twitter, Oracle, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

The number of layoffs reached its nadir in November, which saw 51,489 tech workers lose their jobs.

Google is another Big Tech company expected to take harsh steps to reduce its headcount in early 2023.

Approximately 6 per cent of Google employees could be sacked over "not having enough impact", according to a report by The Information.

Google layoffs in 2023 could see as many as 11,000 employees lose their jobs.

It means that 2023 is going to become the worst year in the history of the tech world.

All eyes are now on the Big Tech quarterly results that will come out at the end of this month.

--IANS

na/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 13:19 IST

